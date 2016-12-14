MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
14.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast

 

As promised we return to The Nine and the work of Andrija Puharich in bringing the message of an alien intelligence to the masses. 

We discover what the goal of The Nine was for humanity, why our planet got so much attention, and why the plan to raise the consciousness of humankind ultimately ended in a disaster of epic proportions.

Music

