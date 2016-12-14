14.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast

As promised we return to The Nine and the work of Andrija Puharich in bringing the message of an alien intelligence to the masses.

We discover what the goal of The Nine was for humanity, why our planet got so much attention, and why the plan to raise the consciousness of humankind ultimately ended in a disaster of epic proportions.

