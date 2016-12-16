MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
16.24 – MU Podcast

 
We close out 2016 with a fun look at the “Secret Space Program” predictions for 2017, how Pizza-gate is being linked to Alien disclosure, and why King Plachacha has declared war on the Reptilians.

We then look back on some of our favourite MU characters from years past and ask “Where are they now?” before seriously considering the Daemon concept in our Plus+ extension.

**This is our last podcast of the year and we’ll be returning on Wednesday the 11th of January for Plus+ members and Friday the 13th of January for our Free podcast.**

6_ancient_mayans_aboard_ship

The Space Mayans in their Teal outfits.

marra_corey_for_video_promo

Pleiadian harlot comes through the portal.

