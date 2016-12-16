16.24 – MU Podcast
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:34 — 72.1MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
We close out 2016 with a fun look at the “Secret Space Program” predictions for 2017, how Pizza-gate is being linked to Alien disclosure, and why King Plachacha has declared war on the Reptilians.
We then look back on some of our favourite MU characters from years past and ask “Where are they now?” before seriously considering the Daemon concept in our Plus+ extension.
**This is our last podcast of the year and we’ll be returning on Wednesday the 11th of January for Plus+ members and Friday the 13th of January for our Free podcast.**
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Get 10% off your first purchase using the offer code “MU“.
- Capital One CreditWise App – Check your credit score anytime you want!
Links
- IMPENDING ANNOUNCEMENT OF RUINS FROM FUTURISTIC CIVILIZATION FOUND IN ANTARCTICA
- DISCOVERY OF FLASH FROZEN ANTARCTICA CIVILIZATION
- ENDGAME: Disclosure and the Final Defeat of the Cabal
- ENDGAME PART II: THE ANTARCTIC ATLANTIS & ANCIENT ALIEN RUINS
- PLEIADIANS DECLARE WAR ON REPTILIANS 2017
- Pleiadian Alien King Plachacha
- King Plachacha Leader of Pleiadian Alien Race
- New Age NorthWest with Cameron Steele
- Just Hours Till Solstice 12:21 Stargate Activations! ~ Meg Benedicte ~ 20 December 2016
- Shamanic Light Language Healing And Activation
- Drinking Menstrual Magic
- KEEP YOUR PUSSY HAIR
- Yoni Eggs WholeSale
- Mantak Chia, Women’s Sexual Vitality with Solla Pizzuto Jade Egg
- Connie Nakamura Official DVD
- FuzzyFunction
- Small woman Den Mikuroritan
- FuzzyFunction YouTube Channel
- UPDATE on my sister and what she saw! WOW!
- Woman ‘burns vagina’ after setting fire to her crotch during bizarre dance off caught on camera
- Fhya Gyal Flexi speaks out about lidting herself on Fhya during a dancehall competition
- Cloud Nine Nakamura Connie
- プレアデス・Pleiades・ライトランゲージ Light Language ・宇宙語・
- Spiritual Interview with the Guardian Spirit of Donald Trump」（「ドナルド・トランプの守護霊霊言」）【CM動画】
- Talking about the world after President Okawa Takato “Trump”
- Santosh pandit’s English song in his new Film..!!!
Santhosh pandit singing english song in a marriage function
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Stories of Angel Encounters
- Angels, NDEs and the Afterlife
- Doppelgangers
- Daimonic Reality: A Field Guide to the Otherworld