MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

15.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast

 

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

This week we examine more psychic experiences, moments of synchronicity and odd tales from parapsychologists and skeptics alike. 

We then reveal the most handsome ET encounter of all time before giving you an update on the Korean presidential scandal of the century that now has electronics giant Samsung under investigation.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links

Music

 TAGS: , , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Episode 302 – Mysterious Universe

More mind bending conspiracy theories regarding the Spiral Light show over Norway propel us into this week’s offering. We look at some surprising new UFO coverage, Christmas phone calls from the dead,…

 
Read More

 29

The Saucer and the Devil Girl

One of the things that fascinates me about the world of Ufology is the way in which it – and its attendant reports of alien-human contact – has influenced movie-makers. Take a look…

 
Read More

 0

Flying Saucer and Flying Humanoids Reported in India

A young boy in Kanpur, India, hoping to takes some pictures of clouds instead photographed what appears to be a classic flying saucer. Meanwhile, Indian sews programs are showing videos of what…

 
Read More

 2

 
 
 
 