15.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast

This week we examine more psychic experiences, moments of synchronicity and odd tales from parapsychologists and skeptics alike.
We then reveal the most handsome ET encounter of all time before giving you an update on the Korean presidential scandal of the century that now has electronics giant Samsung under investigation.
Links
- WHAT IS PSI? WHAT ISN’T?
- Psychic Phenomena Following Near-Death Experiences: An Australian Study
- The Invisible Picture: A Study of Psychic Experiences
- The Book This Professor Just Bought on Amazon Is the Actual One She Lost 5 Years Ago
- Did You Know: Anthony Hopkins and the Strange Coincidence
- Would You Believe It?: Mysterious Tales From People You’d Least Expect
- Inside UFOs: True Accounts of Contact with Extraterrestrials
- South Korea wants to arrest Samsung’s vice chairman on bribery and embezzlement charges
- Prime Minister And I Korean drama Trailer
Music
- Music provided by Audio Jungle and PremiumBeat