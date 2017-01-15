15.03 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
We serve up the first DOOM PORN of the year with predictions of impending asteroid impacts from Russian astronomers before revealing new dental technology to end brushing forever.

The rest of the show is reserved for one of the strangest paranormal adventure tales we’ve ever covered. It links UFOs and ancient Egyptians, Knight’s Templar, Rosicrucians, abductions, ancient artefacts, channeled writings, and secret societies and is not to be missed.

