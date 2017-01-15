15.03 – MU Plus+ Podcast
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
We serve up the first DOOM PORN of the year with predictions of impending asteroid impacts from Russian astronomers before revealing new dental technology to end brushing forever.
The rest of the show is reserved for one of the strangest paranormal adventure tales we’ve ever covered. It links UFOs and ancient Egyptians, Knight’s Templar, Rosicrucians, abductions, ancient artefacts, channeled writings, and secret societies and is not to be missed.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Topics
- A Monster Solar Storm Could Cost the US $40 Billion Daily
- Astronomer Predicts Piece of Planet X to Hit Earth in February
- NIBIRU FRAGMENT TO STRIKE EARTH IN FEBRUARY, SAYS RUSSIAN ASTRONOMER
- Space weather forecasters remain vigilant in 2017 for potentially crippling solar storms
- Drug-releasing tooth implant would keep your mouth germ-free
- Scientists have found a drug that regenerates teeth
- The Green Stone: A True Story of Paranormal Adventure