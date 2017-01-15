15.04 – MU Plus+ Podcast
After wrapping up our latest adventures, and reviewing that latest in Japanese variety television, we conclude the epic saga of the Green Stone.
We discover who is behind the scenes guiding the group of investigators and why they must face an ancient evil force in a ferocious battle to the death.
Links
- THE BEACH AT THE CUTAWAY, BARANGAROO RESERVE
- My parents haven’t spoken to each other in over 10 YEARS
- 10 year impossible PUZZLE
- Traumatizing kids with a ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
- The Graham Phillips Website
- James Bateman’s garden of creation at Biddulph Grange
- The Green Stone: A True Story of Paranormal Adventure
- Music by epidemicsound.com