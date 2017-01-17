17.02 – MU Podcast
Award winning investigative journalist Scott Carney returns to discuss his new book ‘What Doesn’t Kill Us’ and his training in the Wim Hof method.
Carney examines Hof’s remarkable ability to control his body temperature in extreme cold and how his unique training has forced modern science to rethink our conscious control of our physiology.
Scott Carney
- Music – provided by epidemicsound.com