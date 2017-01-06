Swedish Monarchs Claim Royal Palace Is Haunted

Royal palaces are naturally sites of a fair share of strange and mysterious happenings throughout their years of service, owing to the deep lineages of their inhabitants and the momentous events that occur within their walls. The latest royal haunting story comes from Sweden, after members of the Swedish royal family recently claimed in televised interviews that their own royal residence is haunted.

Swedish public broadcasting firm SVT interviewed the royal family about their home, the 16th-century sprawling mansion known as Drottningholm Palace. In the televised segment, Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath told interviewers that along with a storied history, the palace is home to several ghosts:

There’s a lot of history here. There are also little friends… the ghosts. They’re all very friendly, but you sometimes feel like you aren’t alone. Come and feel it for yourself, go around here when it is dark and the like. It’s very exciting,

Even King Carl XVI Gustaf’s sister, Princess Cristina, told interviewers that she likewise believes the palace to be haunted:

Of course it is. There are ghosts in all old houses. Definitely. There’s a lot of energy in that house and it would be strange if it didn’t express itself in the form of sounds and shapes.

It certainly would. The palace’s most famous ghost is the “White Lady,” reported to be the spirit of Agnes of Orlamünde, a 13th-century German noblewoman who haunts other European royal homes in her spare time. Another notable ghost is the “Grey Man,” who has been seen prowling the castle since its original 13th-century incarnation.

The Swedish royal palace is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is open to the public year-round. Despite those facts, the palace still serves as the permanent residence of the Swedish royal family.Could this recent admission in belief of ghosts simply be an attempt to drum up tourism? It’s possible. It’s also possible that as monarchs such as the Swedish royal family continue to age, they might begin feeling a connection with the afterlife and their predecessors who live on through the countless portraits and mementos found throughout the royal palace.