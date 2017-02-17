17.04 – MU Podcast

This week UFO researcher Paul Stonehill brings us his latest research into Russian USOs, strange cases from secret soviet files and the mysterious Matua island.

We then feature new research on children who remember past lives and curious cases of xenoglossy from around the world.

Paul Stonehill

Topics

Plus+ Extension

