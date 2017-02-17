17.04 – MU Podcast
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:24 — 84.3MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
This week UFO researcher Paul Stonehill brings us his latest research into Russian USOs, strange cases from secret soviet files and the mysterious Matua island.
We then feature new research on children who remember past lives and curious cases of xenoglossy from around the world.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Start your free trial today at Squarespace.com and enter offer code MU to get 10% off your first purchase.
- MVMT Watches – Join the movement and get 15% off your next watch!
Paul Stonehill
- Paul Stonehill Paranormal Research
- THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND OF MATUA PART 1
- THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND OF MATUA PART 2
- THE MYSTERIOUS ISLAND OF MATUA PART 3
- Russia’s USO Secrets: Unidentified Submersible Objects in Russian and International Waters
- Russia’s Roswell Incident: And Other Amazing UFO Cases from the Former Soviet Union
- Paranormal Mysteries of Eurasia Part 1
Topics
- Bizarre Encounters with the Weird in the Vietnam War
- Very Crazy, G.I.!: Strange but True Stories of the Vietnam War
- UFOs Confront Soldiers During War, Says Ex-Air Force Intelligence Officer
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- I Saw A Light And Came Here: Children’s Experiences of Reincarnation
- Atlantean High Priestess: How to Know If You Were One
- 7 Types of Twin Flame Orgasms (with Explanations!)
- Music via epidemicsound.com
-
o0FancyPants0o