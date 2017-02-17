MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

17.04 – MU Podcast

 
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:24 — 84.3MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

This week UFO researcher Paul Stonehill brings us his latest research into Russian USOs, strange cases from secret soviet files and the mysterious Matua island.

We then feature new research on children who remember past lives and curious cases of xenoglossy from around the world.

Sponsors

  • Squarespace – Start your free trial today at Squarespace.com and enter offer code MU to get 10% off your first purchase.
  • MVMT Watches – Join the movement and get 15% off your next watch!

Paul Stonehill

Topics

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

 TAGS: , , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Flying Dorito UFO Spotted Again, This Time With a Plane

The mystery of the Flying Dorito UFO seen last week over The Wrekin in Shropshire, England, deepened this week with another sighting – this time, with the mysterious wedge-shaped aircraft seemingly approaching…

 
Read More

 1

Strange Object Filmed Over Manchester Resembles Flying “Torpedo”

An unusual object spotted  in the skies over Manchester, England, was filmed recently (well, fairly recently, as we’ll see in a moment), in footage that depicts a flying object described by some as resembling…

 
Read More

 1

13.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

A possible connection between coulrophobia (fear of clowns) and alien abductions is explored on this episode before we examine the hallucinations of solo sailors. We also feature tales of spontaneous force fields and…

 
Read More

 0

  • o0FancyPants0o

    Great interview. I love hearing researchers that cover and acknowledge the weird, but don’t jump to conclusions.

 
 
 
 