17.09 – MU Podcast

After our team of analysts takes on the latest Wiki leaks ‘Vault 7’ release we turn to new time-slip experiences involving future cities and New Orleans bordellos.
We then cover perhaps the most chilling of all MU topics… the dreaded ‘Haunted Honky Tonk Piano’ and in our Plus+ extension we feature the bizarre Tujunga Canyon encounters and how Bigfoot lost his grapes.
- Vault 7: CIA Hacking Tools Revealed
- WikiLeaks Vault 7 reveals staggering breadth of ‘CIA hacking’
- The CIA UMBRAGE group can remotely access all smart devices and leave “digital fingerprints” to make it appear to other intelligence agencies or security experts the attack came from any state power in the world.
- WikiLeaks revelations raise new questions about the death of journalist Michael Hastings
- Tales of the Weird 3
- Tom Sleman
- Ghosts of Country Music: Tales of Haunted Honky Tonks & Legendary Spectres
Plus+ Extension
- 97-year-old R.I. twins die after falling amid cold temperatures
- 6 year old wants his name changed legally. Are we crazy to actually be considering this?
- Bearded man in a wedding dress emerges from bushes in Hilly Fields to warn family: ‘This is outdoor sex hotspot’
- CNN Reporter Eats Human Brains On TV
- Kuru
- Anti-gravity and the World Grid
- The New Age of alternative archaeology in Australia
- British nuclear tests at Maralinga
- Egyptian evidence in Australia
- Why didn’t the Pharaohs build pyramids in Papua New Guinea?
- Secret documents detail plan to use servicemen in atomic tests
- The Conspiracy of Silence over UK use of Human Nuclear Guinea Pigs
- The Tujunga Canyon Abductions
- Tujunga Canyons Area – Los Angeles, CA
- Bigfoot sightings in and around the Southland
