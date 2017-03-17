17.09 – MU Podcast

After our team of analysts takes on the latest Wiki leaks ‘Vault 7’ release we turn to new time-slip experiences involving future cities and New Orleans bordellos.

We then cover perhaps the most chilling of all MU topics… the dreaded ‘Haunted Honky Tonk Piano’ and in our Plus+ extension we feature the bizarre Tujunga Canyon encounters and how Bigfoot lost his grapes.

