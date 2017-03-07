Black-Eyed Children – And An Adult Too

As someone who writes extensively on the issue of the Men in Black, I often get asked if I ever receive reports of Black-Eyed Children. Well, yes, I do. Certainly not a large number at all, but still enough to make me believe the phenomenon is utterly real, but completely mind-bending. One of the reasons why I get asked about BEC cases is because of the similarities between the BEC and the MIB. Both dress in black (suits for the MIB and hoodies for the BEC). Both groups are very often described as having extremely pale skin. And, both the MIB and the BEC will do all they can to try and find a way into the homes of the people they target. Also, both categories of “things” are more active at night. With that said, here are a few BEC cases from my files.

Christina George is the founder of the Psychic Paranormal Research Society, and someone who had a disturbing encounter in 2012 that blended the worlds of UFOs and the supernatural into one terrifying cocktail. It’s a story that is focused on a strange and disturbing woman, and her equally odd children. And with that said, I will hand over the reins to Christina, who told me the following:

“Back in the summer of 2012 myself and a few members of my paranormal group, here in Sacramento, went up to see a client about a report of being abducted. He was claiming he had an [alien] implant and was experiencing paranormal activity; this was in Redding, California. We finished up our investigation and headed back home. When I got home, it was early in the afternoon and we decided – my roommate and I – we were going to go to the grocery store real quick and then come back. And the sub-division that we lived in had just one entrance; a cul-de-sac; it wrapped around and there was a little street that branched off the cul-de-sac area. It ended up at a dead-end at a green belt. That is where my home was. So, we went to the store, and I was talking to my roommate about all the weird things that had happened in the case and as we pull back to our home, we saw three people standing on our property.”

The three people were a woman, a young girl, and a young boy. Christina said: “All three of them, in unison, turned from the waist back and looked dead at me, as if they knew I was looking at them. It was almost like robotic. All three did it at the exact same time, and it startled me. Then, Christina locked eyes with them. They were eyes that can only be described as non-human: they were completely black. Like so many other black-eyed beings, the creepy trio vanished from view in baffling fashion, never to be seen again.

Point Pleasant, West Virginia is – beyond any shadow of doubt – noted most of all for its wave of sightings of the infamous Mothman between 1966 and 1967. Decades later, however, the town was to play host to something just as strange, but very different. The witness to the weird affair, a local woman named Denise, was jolted from her sleep by a young boy looming over her bed on January 14, 2014. This was no normal boy, however: it was one of the dreaded Black-Eyed Children.

Denise tried to scream out, but her vocal-chords were paralyzed, as was here entire body. The eerie boy stared at terrified Denise for a few moments, then retreated into the shadows of the room and vanished. It was a nerve-jangling experience that Denise has not forgotten. Nor has she forgotten a strange wave of hang-up phone calls that occurred across the next three nights, and all around 3:00 a.m. A connection? Denise believes so.

Time and again we hear stories of the Men in Black and the Women in Black. On February 1, 2015, however, Marc encountered in California woods a child completely in black; a pale-faced boy attired in black pants, black t-shirt, and a black hoodie. Notably, the Child in Black turned up just a few hours after Marc encountered a small, glowing, ball of light over his tent, at a height of around eighty or ninety feet. According to Marc, who reached me by Facebook in April 2015, the boy in black appeared out of nowhere, laughed in an odd, hair-raising fashion, and then suddenly vanished into nothingness. Most odd of all, when Marc first saw the boy, his eyes looked perfectly normal. But, as he laughed at Marc, they changed to the eyes of the BEC.

What we should make of these, and similar, cases, I have no real idea. Like the MIB and the Women in Black, they are an enigma – and not a particularly positive one, to say the least!