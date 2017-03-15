Catholic Clergy Claim Demonic Activity is On the Rise

It likely goes without saying, but these are truly dark times we live in. Firefly only gets one season but The Real Housewives of Orange County gets eleven? Eleven whole seasons? The forces of evil truly are winning the fight over our souls. Those brave individuals who are selfless enough to battle face-to-face with dark forces have witnessed a recent growing influence of evil spirits first-hand. In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Father Vincent Lampert reports that based on the exorcisms he has witnessed and performed, demonic activity in America is on the rise. Lampert has served as an exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for over twelve years and claims to have assisted in performing over forty exorcisms alongside famed Italian exorcist Father Carmine De Filippi.

According to Lampert, this new level of demonic activity is due to the weakness of puny humans, not any newfound demonic strength:

The problem isn’t that the devil has upped his game, but more people are willing to play it. Where there is demonic activity, there is always an entry point.

Lampert cited recent surges in drug use, internet pornography, social media, and interest in the occult as evidence for moral weakness. Monsignor John Esseff, another Catholic clergyman and president of the Milwaukee-based Pope Leo XII Institute, echoes this claim that the spike in exorcisms is due to lax moral fortitude:

As the acceptance of sin has increased, so, too, has demonic activity. The bishops saw the need for more trained exorcists because so many cases were being referred from all over the country to the dioceses that had exorcists.

See, kids? This is how it starts. First it’s Snapchat and Netflix-and-chill, then the next thing you know, you’re having holy water thrown in your face while your bed levitates and bearded old men scream Latin at you. Stay away from them Real Housewives, kids.