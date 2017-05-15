15.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

The mind-bending medical mastery of Arigo is featured this week as we uncover the true accounts of miraculous healing, unbelievable surgery techniques, and life saving diagnosis of a humble Brazilian peasant.

How did this mysterious man from the countryside successfully diagnose and treat thousands of people when he had barely passed 3rd grade schooling, and why did he sometimes speak with a strange German accent?

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Music by epidemicsound.com