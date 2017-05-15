MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

15.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

 

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

The mind-bending medical mastery of Arigo is featured this week as we uncover the true accounts of miraculous healing, unbelievable surgery techniques, and life saving diagnosis of a humble Brazilian peasant. 

How did this mysterious man from the countryside successfully diagnose and treat thousands of people when he had barely passed 3rd grade schooling, and why did he sometimes speak with a strange German accent?

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Music by epidemicsound.com

 TAGS: , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Episode 724 – Mysterious Universe Plus+

With possessed Egyptian antiques to the powerful mediums of Tibet, Aaron wraps up the final episode of Plus+ with a solo flight to take us home for the end of season 7….

 
Read More

 5

9.03 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Space news from Japan gets us excited as the technological advances make their way to the under garment industry. Ancient flood myths are also discussed, along with NDEs and their consequences, before…

 
Read More

 4

Spanish Artist Paints Depictions of His Encounter with ETs

If you were an extraterrestrial, would you trust the mainstream media on Earth, especially after years of seeing nothing but blurred images of you and your spacecrafts? Perhaps that’s why a group…

 
Read More

 2

 
 
 
 