17.19 – MU Podcast

 
Cosmological architecture and intelligent design are the focus this week as we look at the work of Christopher Knight and Alan Butler. 

We follow their research into ancient units of measurement, their relationship to our earth, moon, and star and what message this relationship has left behind for human beings.

Plus+ Extension

