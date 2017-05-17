17.19 – MU Podcast
Cosmological architecture and intelligent design are the focus this week as we look at the work of Christopher Knight and Alan Butler.
We follow their research into ancient units of measurement, their relationship to our earth, moon, and star and what message this relationship has left behind for human beings.
Links
- Contact in the Desert
- Civilization One: The World is Not as You Thought It Was
- God’s Blueprint: Scientific Evidence that the Earth was Created to Produce Humans
- Christopher Knight
Plus+ Extension
- THE MOON IS A HOLLOW SPACECRAFT
- Moon is hollow ‘Death Star’ like alien base, says shocking Google image theory
- David Icke – The TRUTH about the MOON
- Unbelievable Cosmic Coincidences
- Earth’s Stabilizing Moon May Be Unique Within Universe
- Who Built the Moon?
