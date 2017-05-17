17.20 – MU Podcast

A strange desert encounter leads to a secret holy manuscript this week which details apocalyptic invasion scenarios, holy alliances, and the mark of the beast.

We then dabble in Poltergeist cases before wrapping up the final highlights of Contact in the Desert and tragic downfall of the internet’s premier “Goddess Power” university.

Sponsor

The Particle Zoo! – Use the offer code “MU” to get 20% off subatomic particle plushies.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.