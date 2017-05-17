MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

17.20 – MU Podcast

 
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:24:43 — 78.3MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

A strange desert encounter leads to a secret holy manuscript this week which details apocalyptic invasion scenarios, holy alliances, and the mark of the beast.

We then dabble in Poltergeist cases before wrapping up the final highlights of Contact in the Desert and tragic downfall of the internet’s premier “Goddess Power” university.

Sponsor

  • The Particle Zoo! – Use the offer code “MU” to get 20% off subatomic particle plushies.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

 TAGS: , , , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Episode 821 – Mysterious Universe

Gary Lachman joins us this week to discuss his new biography on ‘The Mother of Modern Spirituality’, Madame Helena Blavatsky.  Still being hailed as an icon and scorned as a fraud more…

 
Read More

 11

Episode 512 – Mysterious Universe

After fighting off swarming plagues of water beetles with DARPA’s new “electric wands” your hosts investigate the latest attempts to communicate with Shadow People. We then don our adventurer’s hats and re-visit…

 
Read More

 23

The Gipper’s UFO

There have been a lot of UFO stories associated with U.S. Presidents over the years… well, not that many, but the ones that do surface every few decades are usually of good substance (with…

 
Read More

 4

 
 
 
 