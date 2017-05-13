MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Astronomers Unable to Explain Latest Mysterious Radio Burst

 

The search for extraterrestrial life has lately been focused on fast radio bursts (FRBs), short but incredibly powerful spikes in radio signals coming from beyond our own galaxy. While some scientists have optimistically pointed to these as proof of advanced alien civilizations, there are plenty of naturally-occurring astrophysical phenomena which could just as easily create such spikes. 

These radio bursts clearly standout against background noise.

However, a recently-discovered FRB seems to defy the explanations astrophysicists typically assign to such anomalous signals. In a new pre-publication study on arXiv.org, an international body of astronomers searched for the usual follow-up signals across radio, optical, X-ray, gamma-ray, and neutrino emission bands. None were found.

The signal was picked up by radio telescopes at the Parkes Observatory in Australia.

The study’s main author, Emily Petroff from the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, told Gizmodo that this latest radio burst is a complete anomaly. Astronomers all over the world ran various tests to determine what its origin might be, Petroff says, but none of those tests was conclusive:

We spent a lot of time with a lot of telescopes to find anything associated with it. We got new wavelength windows we’ve never gotten before. We looked for high-energy gamma rays and neutrinos…we ruled out some source classes but no detection is a little unhelpful. We’re still trying to figure out where this one came from. It’s not very often in science that you get to work on something that’s so brand new and so unknown that you get to answer the fundamental questions.

This particular radio burst, named FRB 150215, passed through an incredibly dense region of the Milky Way on its way to Earth, possibly beaming through a tiny gap between stars and other bodies along the way.

Such bursts typically only last a few milliseconds.

While some might say this is a sign that the signal was beamed intentionally towards us by an advanced race of aliens, Petroff has been insisting through her Twitter account that she does not believe the radio burst has an alien origin. In all likelihood, there is a perfectly natural explanation for the radio signal such as a gamma ray burst or exploding star, but our telescopes likely missed it just prior to detecting the burst. Still, discovering how to identify and trace the origins of these signals might some day lead to that one lucky discovery which changes everything – or crush our hopes and make us realize just how alone we are.

  • Alan Van Dalsem

    it’s kinda disappointing that some scientists/astronomers are so quick to dismiss
    that there’s even a slight **possibility** that this radio burst could
    be of extraterrestrial origin and not a naturally occurring phenomena.

    If there doesn’t seem to be ANY discernible natural source of the radio
    burst then what COULD it be, maybe a hypothesis based on the idea (could
    this radio burst be emitted by technological means, how? where did the
    radio burst come from if it’s not from a pulsar, IF it’s not from any
    natural astronomical source, etc?)

 
 
 
 