Bigelow Aerospace Founder Claims Intelligent Aliens Are Already Here

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan, Robert Bigelow opened up about his belief that intelligent extraterrestrials are “under our noses” right here on Earth. You might recognize Bigelow’s name from his previous work in UFO research. Several years ago, FAA press releases named one of Bigelow’s secretive organizations as an official source for reporting UFO phenomenon. Bigelow has also invested large sums of capital into buying up UFO reporting sites and Skinwalker Ranch, a mysterious research site which allegedly is the site of strange paranormal and UFO-related occurrences.

Of course there are other unsubstantiated claims of Bigelow conducting research with captured UFO technology and having ties to shadowy black ops groups, but these largely remain the domain of conspiracy theorists. On the surface, however, Bigelow owns Bigelow Aerospace, a commercial spaceflight firm currently testing inflatable space station modules.

The recent 60 Minutes interview mainly concerned this aspect of Bigelow’s research, but Logan couldn’t resist asking Bigelow if he thinks such commercial ventures into outer space will turn up evidence of intelligent life:

LOGAN: Do you imagine that in our space travels we will encounter other forms of intelligent life? BIGELOW: You don’t have to go anywhere. LOGAN: You can find it here? Where exactly? BIGELOW: It’s just like right under people’s noses. Oh my gosh. Wow.

The 72-year-old founder of Bigelow Aerospace went on to tell Logan that he’s sure intelligent aliens have been visiting the Earth after conducting years of research into alien life:

I’m absolutely convinced. That’s all there is to it. There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence. And I spent millions and millions and millions — I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject.

Bigelow recounted to Logan an encounter his grandparents reportedly had in which a UFO buzzed their car before speeding off into the skies, claiming that event sparked his curiosity of aliens and UFOs.

On one hand, Bigelow’s claims can be taken as merely the personal beliefs of an eccentric millionaire with a personal obsession with discovering extraterrestrial life; on the other hand, no other private individual has had as much reported access to UFO-related information and evidence as Bigelow. As more and more hints of alleged government disclosure begin to trickle out, we could be witnessing the beginning of a new era in the search for the truth about UFOs and contact with alien life. Of course, we could also merely be witnessing a unique moment in pop culture in which UFO and ET beliefs are entering the mainstream. Time will tell.