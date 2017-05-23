CITD 2017 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
After 3 days of Contact in the Desert and a rather spectacular cascading series of MU equipment failure, we finally have our wrap up recording of CITD 2017!

We had initially hoped to do two 1hr shows this weekend but ended up with this huge single 2.5hr wrap of the highlights, with more to come for Plus+ members when I return to Sydney this week.

After our connection back to Aaron @ MU HQ failed due to equipment issues, local desert dweller and CITD regular Julie Peasley joins Ben to relive the magic and the madness of the weekend.

Show notes for this are coming soon as I am literally getting ready to race through LA traffic to make my flight home! ~ Ben

SPECIAL THANKS again to JulieParticle Zoo for jumping on the mic for this one!

