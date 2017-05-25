MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

Orphan Planet Acting Mysteriously Like a Star

 

Do planets have feelings? Can they hear astronomers talking about them … giving them derogatory names like “rogue” … referring to them as orphans, wandering or starless without knowing anything about their history or how they came to be in the non-solar-system state they seem to be in? A new study of a so-called orphan planet refers to it as “lonely” – could this be why it is suddenly acting like a brown dwarf or a young star? What is the medical term for “anthropomorphism about planets” and is there a treatment? Asking for a friend.

A group of astronomers from the University of Valparaiso and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, led by Amelia Bayo of Valparaiso, have been using the the ALMA observatory in Chile to study OTS44 — a free-floating planetary-mass object discovered in 1998 and currently located 550 light-years away in the constellation Chamaeleon. OTS44 is approximately 11.5 times the mass of Jupiter and is the smallest and least massive known free-floating planet. On the plus side, it’s one of only four known to have an orbiting disc. However, according to Bayo’s study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, the disc is much different that that of Saturn or other ringed planets, hinting that OTS44 may not be a planet at all.

Artists’ impression of the disk around OTS44.
Image: Johan Olofsson (U Valparaiso & MPIA)

Bayo’s analysis shows that the mass of the disk is, well, massive, and its ratio of mass of disk to mass of orbited object is closer to that of a substellar object like a brown dwarf or a young star in the process of forming a planetary solar system. The study also found that OTS44 appears to be pulling in dust and rocks from the dick, causing it to grow – not very planetary behavior. Finally, the astronomers discovered that the dust particles themselves are clumping together and growing, suggesting that they may be forming moons or – if OTS44 is a young star – planets.

Is this a big deal? Yes, says an excited Bayo.

The more we know about OTS44, the greater its similarities with a young star. But its mass is so low that theory tells us it cannot have formed like a star!

Saturn acting like a ringed planet

And yet, the study shows that this process formed … something. Whatever it is, it’s obviously impressive enough to Amelia Bayo and her fellow astronomers to revise their models on both planetary and star formation. So, what should it be called? A big brown dwarf with a belt? Ringed and roaming? Lonely no more?

Any word on that cure for planetary anthropomorphism?

 TAGS: , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

The Pros and Cons of Being a Cosmonaut

Space; the final frontier. The endless black void of space has long been a source of inspiration to the creative minds of our planet Earth, capturing the gaze of thinkers and dreamers…

 
Read More

 4

Light Spots on Pluto and Dark Spots on Mercury Explained

They sit at opposite ends of the solar system. One is the smallest planet, one was demoted from planet to dwarf planet. Old pictures of Mercury show strange dark spots on its…

 
Read More

 0

Black Hole Toys With Tiny White Dwarf Star

If you need another reason not to trust black holes, this is it. Astronomers have discovered an unusual binary system consisting of a black hole being circled by a tiny white dwarf…

 
Read More

 0

 
 
 
 