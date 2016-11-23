The Hungry, Hungry Bears

Never get between a bear and its doughnuts. Readers at Mysterious Universe already know the terror of bears (such as shown in Paul Seaburn’s 2015 article, “Bears are Rising Up Against Humans Around the World”), but what you might not know is bears aren’t only a danger to humans mano a mano, they’re after our food – and they mean business.

A bear attacked a parked doughnut delivery vehicle in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in late May, ripping off the bumper, according to the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The car, owned by Kim Robertson, was outside her home overnight; her husband discovered the damage. “Yogi wanted the donuts…dang bear. Todd Robertson came in and said someone had hit my car. Someone with paws cuz he left his prints all over it,” Kim posted on Facebook.

Although there were none of the fried pastries in the car at the time of the attack, Steamboat Springs police officer John McCartin said the odour of doughnuts was obvious outside the vehicle, and he should know.

“I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it’s us,” he joked to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

But a bold doughnut raid into the city limits of this 12,000-person town isn’t the only case of bear food encroachment. In Florida, the bears go after ice cream.

While investigating a noise in the garage of an Orlando, Florida, home in 2016, owner Mike Chindamo thought his wife had just been careless. “I said to my wife, ‘why did you leave the freezer door open’,” Chindamo told NBC4 News. “Just when I said that, the bear popped up from the other side, and it was absurdly huge.”

The freezer held fish, and meat, but the bear ignored them. It had a sweet tooth.

“It went straight for the ice cream and these zucchini cakes my wife bakes,” Chindamo told the news channel. “What amazes me is how it opened the jar of ice cream. It didn’t bite it or anything. It just unscrewed it, like it knew exactly what to do.”

The animal was still eating ice cream when police arrived. A tap on the horn sent the bear running.

But bears don’t stop at cars, or garages. Sometimes they go right for the kitchen.

A Forest Falls, California, family discovered a mess in their kitchen one day in 2012 when a black bear began pushing its way through the screen on the Jackson’s back door, and made its way into the kitchen.

“He had torn the screen, climbed over the couch, gone through the whole house,” mother Kandi Jackson told NBC News.

The bear broke in on a Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday – including five times in one day. One of the days, Jackson and her daughter Kara were inside during the bear home invasion. The bear had discovered how to open the refrigerator, eating raw meat and chocolate, according to the UK’s Daily Mail.

The bear didn’t stop with the Jacksons. It continued to break into area houses looking for food, and although the Jacksons bought protection for the family, it wasn’t until four years later that another Forest Falls resident finally got fed up with the fridge-robbing bear.

After the beast damaged Julie Strauja’s house, and injured her dog, she shot it.

“I have three little kids and it was pretty terrifying to come home to a bear in the kitchen,” Strauja told ABC News.

Then there’s the bear that didn’t go after food, it drank thirty-six of a Washington state camper’s beer. But that’s another story.