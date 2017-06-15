MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 
MU Plus+

15.21 – MU Plus+ Podcast

 

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

We enter the seance circle this week and look at the controversy surrounding the ‘Kluski Hands’ moulds and the accompanying tales of disembodied dangerous grasping appendages.

Clinical hypnotherapy treatments for ‘spirit possession’ are up next with the work of Robert Major and his most intriguing case studies.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links

 TAGS: , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Waking the Undead of Roswell

Just a few days ago, I did a radio show that included a 30-minute Q&A, in which the listeners could phone in and ask questions. One of the questions was: “What is…

 
Read More

 5

Have Researchers Cracked the Case for Past-Life Memories?

Does the human soul transcend the lifetime of the body it inhabits?  Do humans even have souls?  If we do, what happens to that soul after we die? Big questions, such as…

 
Read More

 13

This Is Your Brain Under Hypnosis

Is hypnosis a nightclub trick or a misunderstood yet effective form of therapy? Hypnosis is the oldest Western form of psychotherapy, but it’s been tarred with the brush of dangling watches and…

 
Read More

 0

 
 
 
 