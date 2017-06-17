17.21 – MU Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
A mysterious Christian mystic from the island of Cyprus is our focus this week as we examine the strange tales of The Magus of Strovolos.

Discussions on thought forms, rogue Tulpas and etheric vampires ultimately forge a path into Plus+ as we uncover colonial tales of black magic sorcery from the British colonies.

Plus+ Extension
