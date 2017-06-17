17.22 – MU Podcast
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:45 — 75.2MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Author and science journalist Bob Holmes joins us this week to discuss his new book FLAVOR: The Science of Our Most Neglected Sense.
In FLAVOR, Holmes tackles questions like why cake tastes sweetest on white plates, how wine experts’ eyes fool their noses, how language affects flavor, and ultimately how our thoughts dictate our experiences.
We also feature the insane cookbooks of the 1930s Italian futurists, the insane world of “Targeted Individuals” and the classic from Leonard Stringfield: Situation Red.
Bob Holmes
Links
- The man who tried to ban pasta
- Futurist Cuisine
- PORNOGRAPHY OF THE KITCHEN
- Futurist Cooking
- The Jean-Paul Sartre Cookbook
- MU Menu Music
- Meet the Targeted Individual Community
- Report: Naked woman tried to get inside church, said Jesus was chasing her
- Chip-chan
- THE CHIP-CHAN STORY
- The Story of Chip-chan
- Verichip for military destroys me
- Timeline of Gail Chord Schuler’s Life (1957 to 2012)
- (Viewers Choice) Nukkake Warning
- Man sues Grindr after 1,100 strangers show up at his home, workplace for sex