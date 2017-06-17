MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
17.22 – MU Podcast

 
Author and science journalist Bob Holmes joins us this week to discuss his new book FLAVOR: The Science of Our Most Neglected Sense.

In FLAVOR, Holmes tackles questions like why cake tastes sweetest on white plates, how wine experts’ eyes fool their noses, how language affects flavor, and ultimately how our thoughts dictate our experiences.

We also feature the insane cookbooks of the 1930s Italian futurists, the insane world of “Targeted Individuals” and the classic from Leonard Stringfield: Situation Red.

