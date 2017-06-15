“Miracle” in Ireland as Thousands Witness Foretold Apparition

Claims of religious apparitions are nothing new, but a recent “miracle” sighting of the Virgin Mary above County Mayo, Ireland stands out due to the sheer size of the crowd claiming to see it. On Saturday June 10, a few thousand believers gathered at the Knock Shrine in northwestern Ireland, the site of an alleged group apparition in 1879 in which over a dozen people claimed to see the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, Saint John the Evangelist, angels, and Jesus Christ appear all at the same time.

Nearly a hundred and forty years later, a crowd reportedly numbering close to two thousand showed up at the shrine hoping to catch a sighting of the Virgin Mary, and they weren’t disappointed. As it turns out, a young Irish traveller boy foretold this sighting over a month ago after having an unrelated sighting thousands of miles away. Strange enough yet?

The traveller boy reportedly saw a vision of the Virgin Mary when visiting a shrine in Fatima, Portugal in May. After his sighting, the boy foretold that a similar sighting would occur on 3:00 pm last Saturday. Naturally, thousands of pious Catholics did what anyone would do after hearing an unsubstantiated prediction from a child on the other side of the continent: turn up and see if it actually happened. Right on cue, they were presented with…well, some visual stimulus, that much is sure. As for the rest, see for yourself:

I don’t know about you, but when I watch the video, I see just a bunch of clouds in front of the sun. While I’m not one to scoff at anyone’s religious or spiritual beliefs no matter how farfetched, this one looks like a classic case of collective obsessional behavior (otherwise referred to by the rather misogynistic term “mass hysteria”). People tend see what they want to see, and these people clearly wanted the traveller boy’s prediction to be true. The same phenomenon is often attributed to waves of UFO sightings and similar mass sightings of religious apparitions. Reality is what we make of it – or maybe even what we make it to be.