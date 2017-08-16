16.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast

We look beyond the recent sightings of flying entities in Chicago to “interdimensional volcano” areas in the UK and ultimately end up with a literal pile of bigfoot scat.
This then leads us into the murky waters of the “Psychic Bigfoot” world, the Ant-People wars of old, and the very first book available that is co-authored by a Sasquatch.
