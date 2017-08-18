18.06 – MU Podcast

Research into strange Japanese cults lead us into a vast geopolitical conspiracy connecting occult secret societies, Hitler’s magician, money laundering, weapon’s smuggling, and unexplained explosions in the Australian outback.
The story begins with an Australian man’s rise through the ranks of the Sukyo Mahikari cult and ultimately ends with dark secrets and strings pulled by a powerful hidden hand.
Links
- Dojo: Magic and Exorcism in Modern Japan
- All The Emperor’s Men
- More info on Mahikari
- TAKENOUCHI DOCUMENTS
- The Protocols of the Elders of Zion
- Group reports Bigfoot sighting in NC
- ‘That was me’: Minnesota shaman who was wearing hair-covered animal skins says he is the SASQUATCH spotted by the Bigfoot 911 team
- South Carolina Warns to Beware of Lizard Men During Eclipse
- Agencies advise on possible ‘Lizard Man,’ ‘Bigfoot’ sightings in South Carolina during eclipse
- Enkidu