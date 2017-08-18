18.06 – MU Podcast

Research into strange Japanese cults lead us into a vast geopolitical conspiracy connecting occult secret societies, Hitler’s magician, money laundering, weapon’s smuggling, and unexplained explosions in the Australian outback.

The story begins with an Australian man’s rise through the ranks of the Sukyo Mahikari cult and ultimately ends with dark secrets and strings pulled by a powerful hidden hand.

