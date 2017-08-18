MU Podcast
18.07
18.07 – MU Podcast

Parasitic ESP twins are featured this week as we share dark tales of synchronicity and extreme chance.

We then investigate the studies of Taiwanese children with “Finger Reading” abilities before breaking the seal once again on the hidden cave of Tayos and its Metal Library of knowledge.

Plus+ Extension

