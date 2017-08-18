18.08 – MU Podcast

This week author Sam Kean returns to discuss his latest book ‘Caesar’s Last Breath‘ and how the alchemy of air reshaped our continents, steered human progress, powered revolutions, and continues to influence everything we do.

We then feature “The Boy Who Loved Too Much” and the challenges of William’s syndrome, the disorder that robs its sufferers the ability to distrust.

