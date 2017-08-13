Vanished in Paradise: The Strange Disappearance of Jim Thompson

Vanishings happen all of the time, to people of all walks of life. This is not a phenomenon regulated to the destitute, down on their luck, or nobodies. Indeed there have been numerous high profile disappearances throughout history that have managed to shock not only because of their baffling nature, but also because of the high-profile status of the victims. Counting among some of the most puzzling of these is the vanishing of one of the mot important foreigners to ever have lived in the country of Thailand. He was a legend of his time, an affluent and groundbreaking pioneer living his dream and dwelling in splendor in his own paradise, yet despite all of this he still managed to walk off the face of the earth into the realms of the unknown.

James Harrison Wilson Thompson was born into a privileged life. Born in 1906 to a wealthy family in Delaware, in the United States, Thompson was privy to a high class education at Princeton University, as well as studying architecture at the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating, he went on to design opulent homes for the wealthy, in spite of the fact that he had continuously failed the test to become a licensed architect on three separate occasions in the 1930s. He was basically a sham, yet his designs were well-received and he did quite well for himself. Thompson would go on to quit his job as an architect and pursue a life of a very different sort, enlisting with the Delaware National Guard and going on to serve as an agent for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, which was the predecessor of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) we know today. It couldn’t have been any different from his previous life if it tried.

As World War II was coming to a close, Thompson found himself stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, a place he developed a deep affinity and passion for, and when the war ended he desired to stay there. During his stay in Thailand, he had developed an interest in the weaving of silk, and he began to eye the Thai silk industry, which had seen better days. At the time, although Thailand had good resources and skills for silk production, much of the finished product in the country was actually imported from elsewhere, and Thompson saw this lagging industry as a potential untapped business venture. With just a small initial investment, he launched the Thai Silk Company in 1948, and through his use of vibrant colors, better quality fabric, and various deals was eventually able to get his products used in the famous and beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, The King and I, after which his silk empire flourished. As a result, Thompson’s silk became legendary, and he almost single-handedly made Thai silk into a world famous commodity, completely reinvigorating the industry in the country and in the process employing countless locals in his business which also kick-started the flailing economy.

By all accounts, Thompson was a hero in Thailand and in many respects left America behind, leaving his wife and becoming fully focused on revitalizing the Thai silk trade and becoming a major player in high society in Bangkok. In 1959 he would use his architectural savvy to design and construct a luxurious mansion for himself in Thailand, often called the “Moonlight Bungalow,” a vast teakwood structure incorporating several styles of Thai architecture and composed of an array of quaint villas, polished-ceramic walkways, and verdant green gardens, which became famous in and of itself and is even today a major tourist attraction in Bangkok. At the time, the impressive mansion and its extensive collection of numerous priceless objects of art became the center of high society in the region, the hub of the influential, and the venue for countless high class parties. It seemed that Jim Thompson had it made, and was living his dream rich and successful in the paradise of the country he so loved.

On March 26, 1967, Jim Thompson went off for a walk in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, 140 miles north of Kuala Lumpur at an elevation of 5,000 ft., while on vacation with several others including his close friend Constance Mangskau, Singaporean-Chinese chemist Ling Tien, and Tien’s wife Helen Ling. Thompson only meant to take a short stroll to get some fresh air, but he would not return and has indeed never been seen again.

Considering Thompson’s high standing and near legendary status, it is perhaps no surprise that there was soon enacted one of the largest manhunts that Malaysia had ever seen. Hundreds of people, aircraft, and tracker dogs, including personnel from the army, police force, aboriginal tribesmen, and a myriad of volunteers, fanned out all over the wild jungle landscape over the course of months, but no trace of Thompson was ever found. Thai authorities made generous use of psychics, local witch doctors, and spirit mediums to try and conjure up Thompson’s whereabouts, but he remained elusive. Tracker dogs were unable to pick up Thompson’s scent in the wilderness, leading to speculation that he had perhaps been spirited off in a vehicle, but there was no evidence of this. In the meantime, the case had generated worldwide publicity and was splashed all over the media, which generated quite a lot of speculation amongst the masses, which has continued right up into the present day.

One idea is that Thompson had been the victim of some conspiracy to take him out of the picture. After all, when you catapult to such resounding success as fast as he did you are bound to make some enemies along the way, and by all accounts Thompson had plenty of people who would not have been too disappointed to see him eliminated, but no body was ever located. There was also the possibility that he had been kidnapped, but there was never any ransom forthcoming. Related to these possibilities is that Thompson was thought to have generated his fair share of contempt among the Thais for his incredible collection of ancient pieces of art. Indeed, Thompson’s Moonlight Bungalow was known for harboring one of the finest collections of Southeast Asian artwork and antiques in the world. He had amassed countless paintings, statues, pottery, scrolls, porcelain, earthenware, carvings, and an alleged five stolen Buddha heads, to the point that his sprawling lavish home was a veritable museum of such artifacts, and this is seen as perhaps fueling animosity towards him among the locals. As biographer Joshua Kurlantzick puts it:

Thompson appeared to have used his Thai art collection, like his silk business [or his home, one could add], to make it seem like he knew more about Thailand than Thai people themselves. Some Thais simply resented Thompson’s success.

In light of this, it is thought that someone had perhaps taken it upon themselves to get rid of Thompson and take back the artwork that rightfully belonged to the Thai people, perhaps even the Thai government itself. Then there is the idea that he simply wandered off and got lost in the jungle, ultimately succumbing to the dangers of the wilderness and all of its perils and wild animals, but Thompson was a very experienced hiker and outdoorsman who often took hikes out in the jungle and was also a former trained soldier.

Also is the adamant testimony of the jungle’s native peoples that he was simply never there, and that no sign of him was ever even slightly hinted at. More unlikely is the theory that Thompson intentionally disappeared, either to start his life anew or to take part in efforts to make peace in the Vietnam War, which he had aggressively criticized, or that he had even killed himself, but this was a wealthy man doing what he loved and living in a country he cherished. He was living the dream. Why on earth would he want to leave that all behind? It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. There is even the theory that he was still working for the CIA, that he had not given up his secret agent ways and things went wrong, but this is pure speculation and the CIA has vehemently denied this. In the end, no one has a single clue of what happened to Jim Thompson.

In the years since Thompson disappeared there have been a variety of intriguing yet ultimately useless leads and tips. One cook from a nearby Lutheran mission bungalow claimed that she had seen the missing man standing on a plateau for around 30 minutes before proclaiming that he “suddenly disappeared.” There was another witness who claimed that Thompson was in Tahiti several months after his supposed vanishing, but this amounted to nothing. Similarly, various other sightings of the silk magnate were made all over the place, and there were claims that a menacing caravan of five vehicles had pulled up to the area where he was last seen shortly before his vanishing, or that there was even a sudden switch of taxis indicating an attempted abduction, but these have led absolutely nowhere.

Adding to all of this bizarreness is the fact that Thompson’s sister was found dead in her home in the United States several months later after being brutally beaten to death, but there has never been found a solid connection between the the two events. Perhaps the most promising piece of evidence to turn up after the vanishing was in 1985, when a set of fragments of what appeared to be skeletal human remains were found in the Cameron Highlands. However, they have never been conclusively shown to be those of Thompson, and the location in which they were found has been widely considered to be too far from where the silk tycoon disappeared. The remains have since been relocated and seem to have disappeared. The mystery just seems to be endlessly debated and picked over without getting anywhere at all, and one Thompson biographer named William Warren has said of the mysterious case:

The beauty of the case was that it was so marvelously flexible; it could be adjusted to meet almost any theoretical need. Thompson probably got lost in the jungle, just as Amelia Earhart probably crashed somewhere in the Pacific and Elvis Presley probably died in 1977, but conspiracy theorists rarely shave with Occam’s razor. Thompson has left behind a tangle of intrigue and speculation that, a year later, shows no signs of giving up.

The case of Jim Thompson has been mired in debate, speculation, and rampant conspiracy theories for years. There are a plentitude of theories and clues that have been pursued by both authorities and amateur sleuths alike, but for all of the disparate information they claim to have, they all have one thing in common; that no one really has the slightest idea of where Jim Thompson went or what became of him. Questions still swarm around the case. Was he the victim of international intrigue or the cutthroat actions of competitors? Did he make a few too many enemies along his meteoric rise to success, and ultimately paid the price? Was this the work of disgruntled Thais who resented his hoarding of their priceless relics and artifacts? Did he simply get lost out in the wilderness and perish where no one would ever find him? Was it aliens? It was aliens, right? Ultimately no one has the answers to any of these, and the legendary face of Thai silk remains an enigma, his ultimate fate unknown.