16.10 – MU Plus+ Podcast

The mysterious Pulemelei pyramid of Samoa keeps us guessing on this Plus+ exclusive episode as we hear tales of its fear inducing power and question the origins of its design.
We then look back to the little known “cosmic jokers” of the early 1980s and the phantom clowns that predated Steven King’s IT.
Links
