16.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast

After some standard Bronie-Tulpa talk we dive into the cutting edge neuroscience research from Richard J. Davidson in ‘Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body’.
After revealing the mind bending gamma states of elite meditators we follow a Wolf’s trail to a secret sect that has incarnation contracts that put scientology to shame.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body
- The Science of Meditation
- Daniel Goleman, Ph.D.
- Psychic Self-Defense: The Classic Instruction Manual for Protecting Yourself Against Paranormal Attack
- The Tulpa
- The lamas who give Tibetan Buddhism a bad name
- How To Awaken Those Tricked By ‘Buddhist’ Cults