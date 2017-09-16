16.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

After some standard Bronie-Tulpa talk we dive into the cutting edge neuroscience research from Richard J. Davidson in ‘Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain, and Body’.

After revealing the mind bending gamma states of elite meditators we follow a Wolf’s trail to a secret sect that has incarnation contracts that put scientology to shame.

