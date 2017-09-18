18.11 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Lost treasure and cursed doubloons leads into the murky world of CIA gold and military controlled black projects.

We then venture deep into the inner earth with light speed escalators, warp bubbles, and the legend of Yamashita’s Golden Lilly before finally petting the coat of the spectral WereWolf-Bear-Dogman.

