California TV Signals Interrupted by Mystery Doomsday Warning

It must be tough being a doomsayer. It seems like every year there’s some renewed prediction that the Earth will end on a specific date or within a certain timeframe, but the dates always come and go with little fanfare. Statistician and general nutjob David Meade, author of such titles as Will Planet X Signal the Rapture? and The Prepper’s Guide to Surviving EMP Attacks, Solar Flares and Grid Failures made headlines this month by predicting the world would come to an end on September 23rd based on the Nibiru/Planet X theory and a bunch of fuzzy “math” he devised using certain dates, ages, and numbers cherry-picked from the Bible. Well, he better crunch the numbers again, because we’re all sadly still here in the dystopian circus we call 2017 America.

Despite Meade’s apocalypse prediction predictably falling on its face once again, a strange doomsday warning popped up in California right around the same time. The Orange County Register reports that on September 21st, ominous and mysterious audio messages popped up on Orange County Cable customers’ televisions screens accompanied by an “EMERGENCY ALERT” warning screen. The more disturbing of the two warnings can be heard below:

It only took social media users a few minutes to discover that this audio was actually a recording of an old Coast to Coast AM broadcast from the Art Bell days in which a caller alleged to be calling from within Area 51 to spill the beans on interdimensional beings and government conspiracies.

Other customers reported seeing a second message which predicted “extremely violent times” ahead:

Several confusing and contradictory explanations for the messages have been put forward by Cox Communications, the media conglomerate which operates Orange County Cable. Some reports have claimed that the strange messages were the result of a radio station failing to turn their radio alerts off at the right time or the station being fed an incorrect audio file, while others claim they were the work of hackers. Whatever they were, they sure scared many California residents. Erin Mireles of Diamond Bar, California, says the message was startling less for its over-the-top and more for its loudness:

I was definitely startled, ’cause the volume increased exponentially. I wasn’t alarmed in the sense of thinking something was wrong, ’cause I assumed it was some sort of hack. My channel changed back to Bravo after a couple minutes.

Whew, I was worried for a moment there. We all know we can’t live if we don’t know how last week’s Real Housewives of Dallas ended. I mean can you believe what D’Andra was wearing? Maybe the world should come to an early end.