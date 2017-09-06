Sometimes life truly does imitate art. This week seven-year-old Matilda Jones of Doncaster, England found Excalibur, the famed sword from the legend of King Arthur, in the exact place where it was left by Arthur at the conclusion of his tale.

Jones and her family were on holiday in Bodmin Moor when she found the sword in Dozmary Pool, the legendary resting place of Excalibur. Jones and her family were visiting the pool when the young girl decided to take a dip to cool off. Upon reaching waist-deep water, Matilda spotted something glinting on the pool’s bottom and picked it up.

Her father Paul Jones told The Mirror that he couldn’t believe his eyes upon seeing the blade:

It was a blistering hot day and Matilda asked if we could go for a paddle. She was only waist deep when she said she could see a sword. I told her not to be silly and it was probably a bit of fencing, but when I looked down I realised it was a sword. It was just there lying flat on the bottom of the lake.

According to Arthurian legend, Arthur orders one of his knights to return the sword to the pond after being fatally wounded at the Battle of Camlann. Bedivere, the knight, throws the sword into the pond whereupon the Lady of the Lake reaches out a hand to catch it.

Paul Jones does note, however, that the sword doesn’t appear to actually be centuries old and is likely a replica or movie prop. Probably for the best. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.