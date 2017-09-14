North Carolina Woman Claims Her “Bigfoot Juice” Attracts Bigfoot

I’m loving all the paranormal and unexplained news coming out of my home state of North Carolina lately. From mysterious maritime treasures washing up on our shores to aliens in sewers to Normie, our own little version of Nessie, North Carolina has recently been quite a hotspot for all things weird, wonderful and everything in between. The most viral news to come out of the Tar Heel State this year has been the Bigfoot sightings in the mountains of Western North Carolina. A self-proclaimed Bigfoot investigation squad called “Bigfoot 911” reported the sightings, and the ensuing Bigfoot fever grew to such fervor that police in the area had to issue warnings not to shoot any ape-man-looking creatures prowling the woods.

In a bizarre twist, a self-styled “wandering shaman” claimed he was responsible for the sighting since he was roaming the woods in a homemade Epic of Gilgamesh-inspired fur suit. Now, NC’s Bigfoot fever has taken another step in the direction of the bizarre thanks to one woman launching her own line of Bigfoot-attracting spray. Allie Megan Webb of Marion, NC developed the spray she’s calling “Bigfoot Juice” and selling in her health and beauty store.

When asked by The Charlotte Observer how she knows it works, Webb came right back with a question of her own:

That’s a tough question. I guess I could ask how do you know it doesn’t work? I think that’s enough to say it can attract a Bigfoot. To attract a Bigfoot, you need a smell that is woodsy enough to keep from scaring him off. But slightly different enough to make him curious, and come to investigate.

Webb claims the product has been field tested by Bigfoot 911 (her husband Corey is a member, of course). With more alleged sightings being reported in the area recently, who’s to say she’s wrong?

What does Bigfoot Juice smell like, anyway?