UFO Seekers Flock to Devils Tower Seeking Close Encounters

In Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1977 science-fiction film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, a mysterious force compels desperate seekers to converge on Wyoming’s Devils Tower in search of answers. When they arrive, they encounter a massive alien mothership which communicates through music and returns scores of missing persons who have been abducted over the years. A lucky few of the witnesses are allowed to go aboard the mothership and travel to the stars with the alien beings. Forty years after the film’s release, UFO seekers are returning to the 800-foot-tall tower, but this time the mysterious forces compelling them to come together is much easier to explain.

UFO hunters, E.T. enthusiasts, and sci-fi fans are converging in Wyoming for the first Devils Tower UFO Rendezvous, held September 14-16. Rather than a musical mothership, the UFO enthusiasts are this time going to be greeted with a barbecue, parade, and live entertainment. But who knows? Anything could happen.

According to the official website, the mission of the UFO rendezvous “shall be to bring together a wide variety of social groups with the common interest in learning and education about UFO’s and the celebration of the anniversary of the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind and their intent is “to gather to further the study and interest of UFO’s while celebrating on an annual basis.”

The rendezvous will feature a special screening of the film, MUFON field investigator training, and speeches by MUFON director Jan Harzan, paranormal investigator Chuck Zukowski, and infamous alleged abductee Travis Walton. A one-day pass costs a cool $100, while a full weekend-long registration is $189. Better hope there’s free popcorn at the movie screening.