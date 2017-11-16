Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

16.21 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Spontaneously spawning time-cubes and CERN conspiracies gets us warmed up as we ride the gravity waves towards teleportation and steampunk inventions.

We then investigate the K-hole and the strange worlds reported by the psychonauts of Ketamine.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links