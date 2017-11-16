16.22 – MU Plus+ Podcast

We begin with a near death experience in the Canadian wilderness that eventually evolves into a bizarre love story with powerful mountain dwelling mystery men.
This epic adventure dovetails nicely with more “little people” encounters that reveal the stormy tempers of the hidden folk.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- The Master, The Lover, and Me: And All Because of The Letter
- Scary Encounters With the Evil Gnomes of Central and South America
- Diminutive UFO Occupants or Elementals?
- Encounters with Gnomes – Part 1
- Bizarre Real Encounters with Fairy Tale Creatures
- Magical Folk: British and Irish Fairies – 500 AD to the Present
- Dekha Ek Khwab – Full Song