18.21 – MU Podcast

We are joined by film makers Peter Marsh and Gabi Plumm this week to discuss the hidden history of New Zealand and the evidence of a mysterious race of people that predate Polynesian settlement in the region.
Tales of red haired giants and the fair-skinned tiny folk of the islands are revealed before we travel to the Taiga forest for Russian encounters with flying beasts and out of place serpents.
The Bigfoot Hadron Collider Shirts are now available!
Sponsors
- Calling all Kid Inventors! The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit is here for the holidays. Check out the littleBits Droid Inventor kit HERE.
Peter Marsh & Gabi Plumm
- Plummtree Productions Official Website
- “The Redheads” New Zealand Ancient History Documentary
- Skeletons in the Cupboard. Episode 2. Under The Carpet
- Polynesian Pathways
Links
- Genetics Rewrites Pacific Prehistory
- The Secret Land – The People Before
- Journeys into the Mystery (The Secret Land Book 2)
- Parallels in Celtic – Maori
- Ancient Celtic / Scottish – Viking Sites
- Waitapu Valley (Maunganui Bluff) New Zealand
- Kaimanawa Wall Structure/Pyramid
- Hoots mon! Driver caught practising bagpipes at wheel