MU Podcast
18.21
Featuring
Peter Marsh & Gabi Plumm
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

18.21 – MU Podcast

We are joined by film makers Peter Marsh and Gabi Plumm this week to discuss the hidden history of New Zealand and the evidence of a mysterious race of people that predate Polynesian settlement in the region.

Tales of red haired giants and the fair-skinned tiny folk of the islands are revealed before we travel to the Taiga forest for Russian encounters with flying beasts and out of place serpents.

The Bigfoot Hadron Collider Shirts are now available!

Sponsors

Peter Marsh & Gabi Plumm

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.