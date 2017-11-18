18.21 – MU Podcast

We are joined by film makers Peter Marsh and Gabi Plumm this week to discuss the hidden history of New Zealand and the evidence of a mysterious race of people that predate Polynesian settlement in the region.

Tales of red haired giants and the fair-skinned tiny folk of the islands are revealed before we travel to the Taiga forest for Russian encounters with flying beasts and out of place serpents.

Peter Marsh & Gabi Plumm

