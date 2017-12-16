16.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast

After USO encounters and a tentative link to the recent Argentinian Submarine loss we look at aquatic encounters of the third kind and the mystery of the barnacle box.
We then look at reports of human looking ETs infiltrating human society despite their terrible haircuts and poor fashion choices.
