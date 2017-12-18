18.25 – MU Podcast

For our ‘walk it over the line’ end of year special we look at the cryptocurrency dominatrix, S.Rob’s Santa Claus tulpa magic and the evolution of the deadly Nukkake bomb.
We then discuss more reports of aquatic humanoids in Russia and the giant sentient Taco to close out 2017.
NOTE: This is the last episode of 2017 – We return on January 9 for Plus+ members and January 12 for season 19.
Links
- This dominatrix makes men mine cryptocurrency for her — and she now has over $1 million
- Financial Domination
- Long Island Iced Tea Soars After Changing Its Name to Long Blockchain
- What These Obscure Companies Were Doing Before They Pivoted to Crypto
- Santa Claus Magick
- Currently down $180K, can’t breathe
- Paul Stonehill Interview
- Church of Gail Mix
- Nukkake Warning
- Dr. Amanda Noelle – New Moon
- S Rob Videos
- MENTAL RETARDATION EPIDEMIC (OBESE WOMEN’S FARTS TOXIC)
- Pounded In The Butt By The Handsome Physical Manifestation Of Holiday Shopping
- WARTIME SECRETS: RUSSIAN POWS,GERMAN UFOS AND AMERICAN SPIES
- GHOSTS OF THE OCEANS: RUSSIAN NAVY AND MYSTERIOUS USOS
- MYSTERIOUS HUMANOIDS OF RUSSIAN AND CENTRAL ASIAN LAKES: UNDERWATER ALIENS
- Zack Knight to hit Mexico with a POOKAKKEE. Need shield over Mexico.
- Nukkake over Florida
- Church of Gail Attacked by Giant SENTIENT Burrito & Taco! Need Scientists!