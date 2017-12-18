18.25 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

For our ‘walk it over the line’ end of year special we look at the cryptocurrency dominatrix, S.Rob’s Santa Claus tulpa magic and the evolution of the deadly Nukkake bomb.

We then discuss more reports of aquatic humanoids in Russia and the giant sentient Taco to close out 2017.

NOTE: This is the last episode of 2017 – We return on January 9 for Plus+ members and January 12 for season 19.

