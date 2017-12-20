Ex-Pentagon Official Reveals New Info on UFOs and Aliens

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone.”

Just days after The New York Times and Politico reported on the existence of a Pentagon program called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program and the To The Stars Academy (TTSA) releasing what it calls “The first official UAP footage ever released by the USG,” Luis Elizondo, a member of TTSA after resigning from the Pentagon, revealed on CNN that he believes in the existence of extraterrestrials, and that belief is not just a gut feel but based on scientific evidence.

“These aircraft – we’ll call them aircraft – are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of. Things that don’t have any obvious flight services, any obvious forms of propulsion, and maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological.”

In his interview with Erin Burnett on CNN, Elizondo was referring to the “aircraft” seen in the released videos making moves that left military pilots in awe and to other evidence that has not yet been released to the general public. How much evidence?

“We found a lot.”

“A lot” of evidence of what may be alien “aircraft” that’s been hidden for years and is seemingly difficult, if not impossible, to get released. Elizondo isn’t too happy about that.

“That fact is not something any government or institution should classify in order to keep secret from the people.”

For skeptics, Elizondo told The Daily Beast in another interview that he hears what they’re saying in response to the revelations over the weekend.

“Objectivity is an imperative when dealing with a subject as unknown as and contentious as UFOs. However, there are still those observations that defy explanation. Observations by highly trained individuals such as fighter or airline pilots who would recognize aircraft shapes and aircraft movements.”

So his “facts” and “evidence” are the testimonies of military and commercial pilots who know the difference between Earth planes and the aircraft of extraterrestrials. Is that compelling, coincidence, conspiracy or just connecting dots?

Unlike those UFOs the pilots were chasing, this is a discussion that will not be going away soon.