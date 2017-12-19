Military Denies Knowledge of Mystery Boom Near Florida Bases

Unexplained booms have been one of the most prevalent unexplained phenomena of this year. While mysterious explosions in the sky are nothing new, they’ve been occurring with increasing regularity lately. The latest mystery booms happened this week over Tampa, Florida and was strong enough to shake houses across three different counties. Tampa resident Fred Krauer Jr. told the Tampa Bay Times that his home was rattled by the boom which left a disconcerting silence in its wake:

It sounded like a plane had crashed. I felt it in my feet in the shower. It’s a little unnerving, as with anything with the unknown. If we don’t have the answer for something, your mind starts reaching.

Spokespersons for six different government agencies claimed they were not responsible and had no knowledge whatsoever of the cause of the boom. Northern Florida is home to MacDill Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Tyndall Air Force Base, the 45th Space Wing, and Kennedy Space Center, so initial speculation centered around military activity in the area. However, MacDill AFB spokesperson Terry Montrose said there are “no records of fighters in the area.” An interesting choice of words – stating only that there were no fighters in the area leaves open the possibility that there could have been other type of aircraft overhead.

What’s more, the Tampa Bay Times reports that a Canadian Air Force spokesperson speaking on behalf of NORAD said that two aircraft were cleared to break the sound barrier over the Gulf of Mexico. All signs point to the likelihood that this was a military exercise of some kind, and the silence of officials in the area indicates it was classified or otherwise hush-hush. Given all of the anomalous aircraft sightings and strange activity spotted at known top secret test sites, could these booms be merely a further sign of recent military aircraft testing? Given that mystery booms pre-date the invention of aircraft, however, there could be more anomalous explanations. Is secretive military testing just a convenient scapegoat for something stranger or darker? Is there such a thing?