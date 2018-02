Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

We review Nick Redfern’s latest from The Slenderman Mysteries and track the connections across history that suggest something more than fiction.

We look at Der Grossman, the Mad Gasser, the Pied Piper, and the world of H.P Lovecraft for answers to what lies behind the tall, thin, faceless, archetype that haunts the young.

This episode of Mysterious Universe is exclusive to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links