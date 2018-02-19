19.05 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

This week we return to the infamous Welsh Triangle where the investigator is now making claims he was actually working for British Intelligence during the region’s 1977 UFO flap.

We examine his new revelations which pair brilliantly with gold hunting in Arizona and silver suited entities in the UK.

Sponsors

Altered Carbon – Based on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel, Altered Carbon is a hardboiled detective noir set 300 years in the future. Begins streaming February 2nd. Only On Netflix.

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.