19.06 – MU Podcast

19.06
After discussing the strange phenomenon of “Phantom Social Workers” in the UK it seems the pattern may have emerged here in Australia this week. We investigate the latest reports of strange men and women trying to take people’s children along with the recent news of a lost skier who seems to have teleported across the US and has no idea how.

We also look at Chrono-holes, KGB ghost trains, ancient footprint finds that defy belief, and the science of the Rishis.

