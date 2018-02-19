19.06 – MU Podcast

After discussing the strange phenomenon of “Phantom Social Workers” in the UK it seems the pattern may have emerged here in Australia this week. We investigate the latest reports of strange men and women trying to take people’s children along with the recent news of a lost skier who seems to have teleported across the US and has no idea how.

We also look at Chrono-holes, KGB ghost trains, ancient footprint finds that defy belief, and the science of the Rishis.

Sponsors

Conspiracy Theories – Check out the new podcast, Conspiracy Theories. The truth isn’t always the

best story…and the official story isn’t always the truth.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.