We feature Spec-Ops Sasquatch, tactical cattle mutilations, and alien preppers before heading to the 9th planet with French-Australian Michel Desmarquet.

Desmarquet claims he was taken on a 9 day trip to an alien world but discovered something wasn’t quite right with his all female crew.

