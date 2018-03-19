19.09 – MU Podcast

We review the story of 64 year-old lawyer and former assistant attorney general Terry Lovelace who’s traumatic memories of ‘The Devil’s Den’ in Arkansas were suddenly brought back into his life after discovering a strange metal implant in his leg.
In our Plus+ extension we look at the Texas Terror Zone, Big Thicket wildmen, and the shapeshifting base form of cryptozoological creatures.
