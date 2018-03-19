19.11 – MU Podcast

MU Podcast
19.11
The multiple minds of Billy Milligan are explored this week and questions are raised about the origins their personalities. Is multiple personality disorder simply a fracturing of a damaged psyche or is there some tangible reality to the detailed characters that emerge?

In our Plus+ extension we examine cattle mutilation mysteries, chilling hypnotic regression recordings, and the heavy lifting bigfoot for hire.

