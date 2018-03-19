19.11 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

The multiple minds of Billy Milligan are explored this week and questions are raised about the origins their personalities. Is multiple personality disorder simply a fracturing of a damaged psyche or is there some tangible reality to the detailed characters that emerge?

In our Plus+ extension we examine cattle mutilation mysteries, chilling hypnotic regression recordings, and the heavy lifting bigfoot for hire.

