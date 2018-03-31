Bizarre Cases of Inter-Dimensional Doorway Devices and Time Machines

In modern times we have been learning about our universe and developing our technology at a staggering pace, to the point that science fiction has had a hard time staying ahead of the game. One area that seems as if it might one day be within our grasp are the well-worn science fiction tropes of inter-dimensional travel and journeys through time. Although this seems as if travel through time and dimensions must surely still be a far off fantasy there have been numerous cases of people and organizations who claim to have done just this, opening doorways through worlds and time itself to stretch past the boundaries of what we know about our universe.

Quite a few outlandish experiments have been reported by a researcher of anti-gravity and free energy by the name of Jerry W. Decker, who has done a great amount of research into dimensional shifts and is director of a website devoted to it called KeelyNet. Decker maintained that it was possible to create a dimensional vortex or time machine by tinkering with the frequencies of the location, or what he refers to as an energy ‘signature’ for that location, which would create enough stress to open a rift in the fabric of time and space. Decker has apparently really given this a lot of thought, and takes it very seriously, and he describes these location signatures and his idea thus:

Each spatial (and possibly TEMPORAL) location, no matter what dimension it resides in, has a specific coordinate, referenced by a combination of frequencies that equate to the ‘signature’ for that location. These are nested frequencies – like bubbles within bubbles – because they are all standing waves produced by 180 degree phase conjugation. If a modulation – representing a specific ‘signature’/coordinate – is imposed on this stress field, then a portal is opened to that location. My concept is that a resonance is established between these two locations (there can be more), i.e. the physical-spatial location and the artificially created image. By adjusting the amplitude of the vibration between the two resonant bodies or spaces, an energy flow can be established in either direction between them. High amplitude always flows to low amplitude in the natural attempt to achieve equilibrium, thus creating a flow between the bodies or spaces. Once a resonance is established, I believe that a mass can be caught up in this flow and physically transported between two resonant spaces. I am of the opinion that the claims of ‘time travel‘ are much closer to being a dimensional shift where multiple realities exist within the same location [of space,] yet slightly out of phase (alternate realities or dimensions.)

Got all of that? He basically says that he believes that travel between two parallel dimensions and even through time itself is possible under laboratory conditions with the right application of technology, and he claims that this has perhaps already happened, citing several cases he has come across. One bizarre case he brings up in an article called Dimensional Shifts is that of a man named Mike Marcum, of Missouri, in the United States, who in 1995 seems to have invented an actual working time machine, or at least a machine that makes people disappear real good. Marcum, who claimed to have worked on the Philadelphia Experiment, allegedly stole six 300-pound power company transformers in order to make his time machine, which he purportedly planned to use in order to derive the winning numbers of a lottery and exploit them to his financial advantage.

In October of 1996 he was reportedly evicted from his apartment in Missouri for “various electrical misadventures,” after which he moved to Nevada to continue his off-the-wall project, calling a radio show at one point to claim that he was 30 days from completing his invention. He then supposedly built his machine on schedule and went about testing it with animals. He first placed a live cat in the center of the array and it vanished into thin air, after which he used a goat with the same effect. Apparently this was good enough evidence for him that it worked, and he experimented with himself, seemingly not considering that the animals could just as well have been completely vaporized as travelled through time. Whatever the case may be, Marcum then allegedly tried out the machine on himself and “disappeared into another dimension, never to return again.”

It is a flat out bonkers case which very well may have never happened at all, and even Decker expressed skepticism, saying that the story was “unverified and highly suspect,” but it certainly is a wild ride. Another equally bizarre and perhaps bogus account was apparently related directly to Decker concerning a witness who claimed that a man had invented some sort of interdimensional travel machine using a motorcycle frame and complicated high density magnetic fields. The whole weird account was written in Dimensional Shifts thus:

I have a friend who knew the owner of an electronics company. This man was very intrigued by high density magnetic fields. One day he built a transformer on a motorcycle type frame and installed a ‘dead man switch’ which would disable the power if the switch was released. With his technicians running the machine, the owner sat on the frame and the power was applied. I have no idea if it was DC or a special freq AC. After about 3 minutes, the man began looking around the room as if he were seeing something different or new…shortly after, his body began to shimmer as if disappearing. It was at this point, he released the switch and the power went off. He reported that the walls of the room began to melt away, showing a pristine, undeveloped landscape as if the city and this building had never been there. One of the fellow techs was chomping at the bit to ride this thing. The owner finally agreed only after the tech signed a medical and legal release in the event anything bad happened to him. He sat on the frame, power was applied and nothing happened until about 3 minutes had elapsed. This guy began looking around, just like the owner had, and his body began to shimmer. He did not release the switch. As more time elapsed, the mans’ body disappeared from view, yet the dead man switch was STILL BEING PRESSED. After 5 minutes, the owner had the other techs turn off the power. The rider reappeared, babbling and drooling, totally insane. The machine is supposed to be locked up in the owner’s garage and he has moved to Colorado.

Again, what exactly happened here and is any of this account true? If it is, then where did the man go, why did he come back stark raving mad, and perhaps more importantly, what happened to that weird machine? It is hard to say. Yet another rather ominous experiment was related by Decker, which involved two researchers named Tom Bearden and Peter Kelly, and which seems to have led to the opening of a dimensional rift of some sort. The experiment was described as utilizing a “a scalar generated from interferometry” and “two projectors aimed to coincide at a fixed point in space.” Apparently the machine was switched on and nothing happened at first, but things would get weird soon after. The report says:

After some time had elapsed, the two went to get something to eat. When they came back a few hours later, it was observed that a black ‘something’ like a slit or opening had appeared at the target area. Because they were working in a totally unknown area and for fear that ‘something’ might come through this slit once it opened up, they discontinued the experiment.

Interestingly, Kelley seems to have continued looking into this sort of mysterious research despite these strange and scary results, because in later years he apparently created a similar device that relied on two coils wound into cones, which were then pointed at each other and turned on to create a powerful magnetic field. When these coils were pulled apart, “an oval sphere surrounded by a disc” would reportedly appear, and this seems to have been some sort of dimensional vortex. Decker would say of Kelley and his oddball experiment:

“He (Kelley) tried this experiment and reported that when power was turned on, nearly eveyone in the building complained of feeling nauseous or queasy. He explained that an experiment was going on so that everyone would understand what was happening. After about an hour, the very clear and cloudless sky began to suddenly boil up and a major thunderstorm ensued. Power was removed from the coils and the storm dissipated as fast as it had arisen.

It sounds very menacing indeed, and one wonders what would have happened if the machine had not been shut off. More on these cases, including further technical aspects of these purported machines and some very interesting insights into them and vortices in general can be found in the book The Science of Oneness, by author and researcher David Wilcock, which I used as a source for these particular cases and which can be read for free online at his website Divine Cosmos. Whether any of it is true or not, it is all very intriguing at the very least.

In every case like this it seems we are often left without proof, undeniably giving these tales shades of urban legend. One of the more famous cases of supposed inter-dimensional travel is very much in this vein, and revolves around the so-called Montauk Project, which is usually mentioned in the same breath as the infamous Philadelphia Experiment and which is said to have consisted of a whole range of top-secret sinister experiments carried out in the shadows on Montauk Island, in Long Island, New York. Some of the supposed experiments carried out by the project include everything from standard secret project stuff like psychological warfare, mind control, or research of biological weapons, to the more outlandish claims that the project was pursuing studies of alien life, UFOs, teleportation technology, time travel, and opening doorways to other dimensions.

One very strange account from the web of weirdness surrounding the Montauk Project is that the alleged director of the project, a Dr. John Von Neumann, was supposedly involved in researching ways to alleviate the negative side effects that had been witnessed by those who travelled to other dimensions, such as disorientation, mental instability, insanity, and even death. To this end he purportedly worked on a type of interface between the human mind and a computer in order to balance out these problems. Through use of his technology, Von Neumann claimed that inter-dimensional was possible without any unfavorable side effects, and several such dimensional portals through space and time were apparently opened by his team, one that opened directly to the Philadelphia Experiment in 1943 in a sort of funnel between the events, and one that was apparently opened as recently as 1983. This research into dimensional doorways supposedly went on until the Montauk Project was finally disbanded in the late 1960s due to fears that the technology could get out of control, although of course it is rumored to have kept going right up to today.

It is all very thrilling and much more complicated than I have gone into here, and it has been written of time and time again as a real project and chain of events, but as with some of the other cases mentioned here it is difficult to tell just how much of it is true. In the case of Project Montauk almost all of the information on it comes from a series of books written by self-described psychologist and electrical engineer Preston Nichols, entitled simply Montauk Project. The books and subsequent conspiracies that have sprung up and evolved around the project are inextricably linked and intertwined, to the point that it is widely believed that they are the origin of the whole tale. For his part, Nichols and frequent collaborator Peter Moon have always remained rather cryptic on whether any of it is real or fiction, neither confirming or denying anything and mostly leaving it up to the readers to decide. In the end, it is almost impossible to extract any possible truth from the myth, but as the authors themselves state in the very first book, “Whether you read this as science fiction or non-fiction you are in for an amazing story”

A supposedly real time machine was reported in 2013 from the country of Iran, of which I have written of here at Mysterious Universe before thus: In 2013 there was big news in the form of a bold headline in the Iranian State run news service Fars, stating that a Tehran scientist at Iran’s Center for Strategic Inventions named Ali Razequi had actually successfully built a working time machine called the “The Aryayek Time Traveling Machine.” Wait, say what?

According to sources, the machine is reportedly about the size of a desktop computer, costs about $400 dollars to produce, and is able to take readings from an individual which it runs through complex algorithms to accurately predict the next 5 to 8 years of a user’s life, which can be useful for things such as predicting a foreign attack, predicting currency fluctuations, and “determining the future sex of a child,” because that’s, important? I guess? Purportedly, the Iranian government has supposedly chimed in that the device is very real and already operation. Razequi said of his machine:

I have been working on this project for the last 10 years. My invention easily fits into the size of a personal computer case and can predict details of the next 5-8 years of the life of its users. It will not take you into the future, it will bring the future to you.

Of course, with such a bold proclamation there has been perhaps not surprisingly immediate skepticism, and the idea that this is all just a part of Iran’s ever churning propaganda machine, or even originating in news from a normally otherwise legitimate agency that was meant to be used as a joke. This is not helped by the fact that, rather than an advanced theoretical physicist, Ali Razequi has turned out to be a serial inventor responsible for patenting a wide range of assorted gadgets, and his educational background has remained murky and ambiguous, calling into question claims that he is even a real scientist at all. In fact, it has been said that “Iran’s Center for Strategic Inventions” is just a fancy sounding place that is not even a real organization at all. Add to this other questionable claims by Iranian news services, such as new advanced fighter jets that turned out to be poorly photoshopped hoaxes. The whole story should be taken with a grain of salt, is what I’m saying.

Here we have delved into at least a portion of the world of those who claim to have created ways to shift through time and dimensions. If any of these accounts are to be believed, then we have actually managed to punch through reality as we know it and possess the means by which to do so. Forgetting for a moment that many, if not all, of these cases could be pure hogwash, it is curious to think about what this would mean for our perception of the universe. After all, what would such technology mean for us as a society if it were to become available to the masses? Would it usher in some Golden Age of understanding or plunge us into darkness and extinction? Looking at the misuse of technology throughout history and our increasing inability to keep up with our own rapid advances it is hard not to see that perhaps we are not quite ready for such things yet, and that if any of these machines are real then it might be good they remain secrets and the stuff of whispered rumors.