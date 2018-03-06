Japanese Government Officially Denies Existence of UFOs

Government denials and UFOs go hand-in-hand. In fact, that element of unexplained aerial phenomena being something “they” don’t want us to know could be one reason why UFOs continue to fascinate us. After last year’s revelations that the Pentagon has been studying UFO phenomenon for years, though, it’s becoming more and more difficult to deny that governments do have a documented interest in studying the mysteries of UFO activity. However, that’s not to say that all nations’ governments are willing to disclose any study of or interest in unidentified aircraft and phenomena. For their part, the Japanese government recently drafted an official statement on UFOs, and their position appears to be one of disinterest. Is there more going on behind the scenes, or are Japanese leaders unconcerned with the unexplained?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Cabinet staff issued the statement on February 27 after Seiji Osaka, a Lower House member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, petitioned the Japanese government to disclose any information it had concerning the study of UFOs. Osaka’s inquiry was in direct response to the American government’s secretive “Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program” made public last year. While the request was made in the interests of the freedom of information, Abe’s response was characteristic of most official responses to UFO issues.

The Japanese government’s official response stated that the existence of UFOs “has not been confirmed” and military and governmental leaders “have not made any particular consideration of how to respond should one fly into Japan.” One elected official, Chief Cabinet Secretary Nobutaka Machimura, disagreed, however, telling the press that while “the official response from the government is extremely stereotypical, I personally believe (UFOs) definitely exist.”

This official statement comes at a strange time. With North Korea continuing to carry out missile tests and South Korean and American forces ramping up their air power presence in the region, chances are high that Japanese citizens might see some unfamiliar craft flying overhead. Is the Japanese government’s response intended to quell public fears at a time of heightened tensions, or is this yet another example of UFO denial by elected officials?